In Afghanistan, a top US general relinquishes command.

At a ceremony in the capital on Monday, the senior US general in Afghanistan ceded command, the latest symbolic step bringing America’s longest war closer to an end, even as the Taliban continue their murderous assault across the country.

General Austin “Scott” Miller, the country’s highest-ranking officer on the ground, transferred leadership over to General Kenneth McKenzie, who would oversee ongoing operations from a US-based headquarters.

Miller has been in Afghanistan since 2018, but Commander-in-Chief President Joe Biden recently tasked him with coordinating the final evacuation of US forces, which is expected to be finished by the end of August.

The rapid pace of the withdrawal, along with the Taliban’s recent offensives, has generated fears that Afghanistan’s security forces may be quickly overwhelmed, especially without essential US air support.

However, Biden has made it plain that America’s engagement in a conflict that began in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks must come to an end, and Afghans must chart their own course.

The majority of the 2,500 US and 7,500 NATO troops in Afghanistan when Biden announced the final pullout in April have now left, leaving Afghan forces to battle an invigorated Taliban evidently determined on military success.

The ostensibly ongoing peace talks between the militants and the administration in Doha have essentially faded out.

Miller, who survived a Taliban assassination attempt in 2018 that murdered a top Afghan official he was meeting with, said, “Commanding this alliance has been the highlight of my military career.”

After presenting McKenzie the coalition force flag, he remarked, “I do know that the people of Afghanistan will be in my heart and on my mind for the rest of my life.”

The enormous Bagram Air Base, from which coalition forces have conducted operations against the Taliban and terrorist groups for the past two decades, has already been handed over to Afghan forces.

Approximately 650 American troops are likely to remain in Kabul to defend Washington’s sprawling embassy compound, where the event took place on Monday.

Despite the departure, Mckenzie declared the US commitment to Afghanistan would continue. Miller was praised for directing the drawdown “safely and sensibly.”

“The fact that we will do so from bases outside of Afghanistan reflects a shift in posture, but not a shift in our resolve to support our partners,” he said during the ceremony, which was attended by top Afghan leaders and military officers.

Miller leaves at a time when the Taliban had taken control. Brief News from Washington Newsday.