In a world first, South Korea has banned app payment monopolies.

South Korean lawmakers enacted legislation on Tuesday prohibiting Apple and Google from forcing software creators to use their payment methods, thereby making their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies unlawful.

The bill passed the National Assembly by 180 votes to nil, making South Korea the first large economy to establish laws on the subject, potentially setting a precedent for other countries.

Three senators in the United States introduced legislation this month to lessen tech companies’ grip on their shops, while politicians in Europe are contemplating legislation that may force Apple to introduce alternatives to the App Store.

The South Korean measure comes as Apple and Google have been chastised around the world for charging up to 30% commission on app sales and forcing the use of their own payment systems that take a cut of the transaction.

The “Anti-Google Law” in Korea will give customers a choice of app payment providers, allowing them to avoid charges imposed by the store owner.

The Korea Mobile Internet Business Association’s Kang Ki-hwan told AFP, “This regulation will undoubtedly establish a precedent for other countries, as well as app developers and content publishers worldwide.”

According to sources, it is set to take effect in September.

Google wants to impose a global mandate for developers to utilize its payment system for in-app purchases later this year, with a 30 percent commission above a specific level.

In South Korea, commissions will be charged on all content payments beginning in October, abolishing an exception that allowed commissions to be paid exclusively on online games.

South Korean artists and creators were outraged by the announcement, with web fiction writers and webtoon artists accusing Google of “power abuse” and advocating vehemently for the new rule.

“Without this regulation, our working environment – where creators are assured full compensation for their labor – would have been destroyed,” Seo Bum-gang, the Korea Webtoon Industry Association’s president, told AFP.

“We need this law to defend our industry’s diversity, so that artists and creators from all walks of life can share their work without having to worry about commission fees.”

Apple and Google have insisted that the commissions they charge are industry norms and reasonable remuneration for creating secure marketplaces where developers can reach users all over the world.

