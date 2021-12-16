In a West Bank shooting, one Israeli was killed and two others were injured.

When their automobile came under gunfire near a settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday, an Israeli religious student was killed and two others were injured.

The attack comes after a series of Palestinian attacks on Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The attack took place after 7:00 p.m., when “terrorists shot at yeshiva students from the side of the road,” according to Israeli Army Lieutenant Colonel Amnon Shefler.

Shefler claimed that more than ten bullets were fired at the vehicle, blaming Palestinians.

According to Shefler, the army deployed three additional battalions as well as special forces to track down the perpetrators and prevent other violent acts.

According to the Magen David Adom emergency agency, medics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate a passenger in the car’s back seat who had been shot and was unconscious.

Two other victims “in their 20s,” according to a spokeswoman for Israel’s Meir Medical Center. The first sustained minor injuries to his arm, while the second sustained moderate damage to his chest.

The three young guys, said to Shefler, were “driving outside of the yeshiva from Homesh,” which he described as a “illegal outpost.”

During the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel conquered the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan. Since then, almost 700,000 Israelis have moved into illegal settlements, according to the majority of the international world.

The victim, according to the Samaria Regional Council, was Yehuda Dimentman, a married father who lived in the Shavei Shomron settlement and attended a yeshiva in Homesh.

The incident took place in the northern West Bank, near Nablus.

Following the attack, soldiers barred gates to Nablus, leaving hundreds of Palestinian drivers stranded on the roadways, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In a statement posted by his office, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the “horrific” incident.

“Security forces will apprehend the terrorists very soon, and we will see to it that justice is done,” he added.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his sympathies “to the family of the terror victim martyred in Judea and Samaria,” referring to the West Bank in biblical terms.

“We will step up our alertness and preparedness to combat terror in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue to take whatever steps are necessary to combat terror groups in the region.”

It’s unclear if the attack was carried out by a militant group. The shooting was praised by a number of Palestinian organizations, including Hamas, the militant Islamist party that rules Gaza.

"This action demonstrates once again how brave our Palestinians are.