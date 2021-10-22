In a vehicle battery deal, Samsung SDI and Stellantis are partners.

Samsung SDI, a South Korean battery manufacturer, announced Friday that it will collaborate with global carmaker Stellantis to create electric vehicle batteries in the United States, marking the second such agreement in a week.

Samsung SDI stated the two businesses will establish a “joint production body” in the United States to make “EV battery cells and modules,” with manufacturing slated to begin in 2025 and the output going to Stellantis’ car plants in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

According to the Samsung SDI announcement, Stellantis has “secured production capacity” to achieve its objective of having electric vehicles account for 40% of its US sales by 2030.

Stellantis, which owns Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram in the United States, also owns Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Opel, and Alfa Romeo in Europe.

It was founded earlier this year through a combination between Peugeot of France and Fiat Chrysler of the United States, and 2.2 million Stellantis brand automobiles were sold in North America in 2019.

Samsung SDI is part of the enormous Samsung group, whose flagship company Samsung Electronics is one of the world’s largest chip and smartphone producers, and already has EV battery operations in China, Hungary, and South Korea.

Stellantis, like many of its rivals, has set goals to transition to battery-electric vehicles as environmental rules force internal combustion engines to be phased out.

Earlier this week, the US-European manufacturer announced a partnership with LG Energy Solution, a South Korean business, to manufacture lithium-ion car batteries in North America.