In a US shareholder trial, Musk defends Tesla’s SolarCity deal.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, defended the company’s contentious 2016 acquisition of SolarCity on Monday, the first day of a trial to determine if the billionaire placed his own interests before of investors.

According to CNBC, Musk told a Delaware court that the Tesla-SolarCity merger did not enrich him and that he did not improperly urge fellow board members to approve the arrangement.

According to a complaint filed by a group of Tesla shareholders, Musk, who was chairman of both Tesla and SolarCity at the time of the transaction, “poisoned” Tesla’s capacity to fully appraise the purchase, wasting company assets in the $2.6 billion sale and damaging shareholders.

The collection of investors, which includes union pension funds and other institutional investors, claims that SolarCity was a failing company that was on the verge of bankruptcy if Musk and other Tesla board members, who also owned major holdings in SolarCity, had not intervened.

Tesla’s board of directors, according to the plaintiffs, failed to fulfill its fiduciary duties to Tesla stockholders. In the complaint, they ask for specific monetary relief.

Plaintiffs have already struck a $60 million settlement with other Tesla directors named in the complaint, with insurance funding the payout. This group, which included Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, refused to admit culpability.

The trial will focus on whether Musk, who owned 22 percent of Tesla stock at the time, had influence over the transaction that received shareholder approval.

According to CNBC, Musk told the court that buying SolarCity was part of his “grand plan.”

“There was no financial gain because it was a stock-for-stock transaction and I held about the same percentage of both,” Musk added.

In regards to the situation, “We believe that claims challenging the SolarCity acquisition are without merit and intend to actively defend against them,” Tesla wrote in a regulatory filing.

Wall Street will be following the trial “very closely to see the outcome for Musk and the corporate governance,” according to Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

According to Ives, the SolarCity deal has been a “black eye” for Musk and Tesla, as well as a “clear low light” in the company’s meteoric climb.