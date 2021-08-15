In a tense election, Zambia’s opposition candidate extends his lead.

Hakainde Hichilema, a business mogul, strengthened his lead in Zambia’s closely disputed elections on Sunday, according to preliminary results, putting him on the verge of becoming president of the debt-ridden but copper-rich southern African country.

Hichilema, who is 59 years old, is running for President for the sixth time, and the third time he has faced President Edgar Lungu, who is 64 years old.

Lungu, who has been in power for six years, faced a growing backlash from the people over rising living costs and repression of dissent in the southern African country.

At Thursday’s election, Hichilema was backed by ten opposition groups under the banner of the major opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

Official results showed Hichilema leading Lungu with 1.847,870 votes, or 69 percent of ballots counted so far, with 107 of the 156 constituencies reporting.

The final results should be available by Monday morning at the very latest.

Before a winner is determined, the incumbent has cried foul, claiming the election was neither free nor fair due to reports of violence in areas that have traditionally been Hichilema’s stronghold.

He said that his party’s polling agents were attacked and chased out of polling sites in a statement sent through the president’s office.

On Sunday, Hichilema, often known by his initials ‘HH’ or Bally (slang for father), called for peace.

“With victory in sight, I’d like to advise our members and supporters to be calm,” he tweeted.

“We voted for change in order to create a better Zambia devoid of violence and discrimination.”

“Let us embrace the spirit of Ubuntu (humanity) to love and live together happily as the change we voted for.”

Later, he tweeted a photo of a silhouette of his raised hand overlaid on a background with the words “change is here.”

Hichilema also tweeted a photo of himself and former president Rupiah Banda at Banda’s home, claiming that they had just finished a meeting.

“We discussed a wide range of problems relating to our people’s wellbeing. He remarked on Twitter, “We remain dedicated to maintaining a united and thriving Zambia for all.”

Analysts think the vote was a referendum against Lungu’s rule because the turnout was over 70%.

On Sunday, Hichilema’s supporters mocked Lungu’s “unsubstantiated” accusations and encouraged him to concede.

"We request that you (Lungu) act as a statesman by swiftly conceding to your brother Hakainde Hichilema so that the process of handover and healing of this nation can begin," said Charles Milupi, chairman of.