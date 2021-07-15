In a Taliban-led Afghanistan, China weighs the risks and benefits.

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, combined with the Taliban’s seemingly inevitable march, has opened a strategic door to China that is both risky and promising.

China despises power vacuums, especially on its borders, and keeping peace in its western neighbor after decades of war will be Beijing’s top priority.

If stability is required, though, another concern is the support that a Taliban-dominated government may provide to Muslim separatists in China’s Xinjiang region.

Despite the fact that Beijing’s Communist Party and the Taliban’s fundamentalist Taliban have little in common ideologically, analysts say similar pragmatism might see mutual self-interest transcend delicate disagreements.

“The problem for China is not who has power in Afghanistan, but the risk of continued instability,” Fan Hongda, a Middle East expert at Shanghai International Studies University, told AFP.

Afghanistan and China share only a 76-kilometer (47-mile) border, which is high in altitude and lacks a road crossing point.

However, because the border runs beside Xinjiang, Beijing is concerned that it would be used as a staging ground for Uyghur rebels from the sensitive province.

“China can cope with the Taliban… but they are naturally uncomfortable with the Taliban’s religious mission and motivations,” said Andrew Small, author of The China-Pakistan Axis.

“They’ve never known how ready or capable the Taliban are to enforce agreements on topics like Uyghur militants being harbored.”

A stable and cooperative government in Kabul would open the road for Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative to expand into Afghanistan and via Central Asian states.

In the meanwhile, the Taliban would see China as a vital source of finance and economic support, either directly or through Pakistan, the insurgents’ main regional backer and close Beijing friend.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, told AFP that the insurgents want “positive relations with all countries in the world.”

“Any country that wants to investigate our mines is welcome to do so,” he said. “We will present a wonderful investment opportunity.”

Beijing has already initiated talks, hosting a Taliban delegation in 2019 and hosting talks on regional security in Central Asia this week, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to Thierry Kellner, a political science professor at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles, back-door contacts with the Taliban through Pakistan “enabled China to avoid any serious terrorist attack on its projects in Afghanistan.”

The massive Aynak copper mine near is one among these projects.