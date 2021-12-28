In a significant ruling, a South African court halts Shell’s seismic survey plan.

Shell was barred from using seismic waves to explore for oil and gas in the Indian Ocean by a South African court on Tuesday, handing a significant victory to environmentalists concerned about the impact on whales and other animals.

The High Court in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, backed a petition filed by conservationists and local groups, declaring Shell “interdicted from performing seismic survey activities,” a judgment that takes effect immediately.

Shell’s survey application was “unlawful and void” because of “significantly deficient” consultations with coastal communities, according to Judge Gerald Bloem.

The fossil-fuel behemoth had intended to begin exploration off South Africa’s Wild Coast, a 300-kilometer (185-mile) length of natural beauty dotted with marine and wildlife reserves, covering more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles) of ocean.

Seismic explosions are used in the surveying procedure, which bounce shockwaves off the seabed. To emphasize places with energy-bearing potential, the return signal is converted into a 3D representation.

However, campaigners claimed that the Anglo-Dutch behemoth might affect whales, dolphins, and seals, which rely on hearing to survive, as well as birds, fish stocks, and microscopic plankton.

“We accept the court’s decision and have suspended the survey while we study the verdict,” a Shell representative said.

They didn’t specify whether the company will appeal, but they did claim the operation was safe.

“These types of surveys have been undertaken for over 50 years, with over 15 years of extensive peer-reviewed scientific research.”

The company’s focus is on the ocean floor 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the shore, in water depths ranging from 700 to 3,000 meters (2,300 to 10,000 feet).

The exploration was supposed to begin on December 1 and run for up to five months.

Thousands of people turned out to protest at beaches around the country as the court battle played out this month.

Shell petrol outlets were also stopped by protesters, who urged motorists to boycott the company’s products.

A petition with approximately 85,000 signatures was circulated.

Green groups were overjoyed by Tuesday’s decision, but cautioned that the relief might only be short.

“It’s a major triumph,” Natural Justice’s Katherine Robinson remarked.

"It's a major triumph," Natural Justice's Katherine Robinson remarked.

"However, the war is far from done; this decision is merely an interdict." The proceedings, we understand, will continue." "The voices of the voiceless have been heard," Sinegugu Zukulu of the NGO Sustaining the Wild Coast remarked. The voices of those who have been directly impacted have now been heard, as have their constitutional rights.