In a Sicilian apartment blast, four people were killed and five more were missing.

Authorities on the Italian island of Sicily reported four people were dead and five others were missing after an explosion forced a four-story apartment building to fall.

After the collapse on Saturday night in the southern town of Ravanusa, two ladies were found alive in the wreckage, while rescuers and sniffer dogs were still searching for the missing.

The death toll has now risen to four, according to the local unit of Italy’s civil protection service, which confirmed the news on Twitter.

Television footage revealed a vast empty space with a heap of rubble and wooden beams where the building had stood, as well as burnt and damaged neighboring structures.

According to police, the explosion was most likely caused by a gas leak, and an inquiry has been launched.

“The gas most likely found a cavity in which to accumulate,” Giuseppe Merendino, the chief of firemen in the province of Agrigento, told Rainews24.

“This pocket of gas would then have found an unintentional trigger: an automobile, an elevator, or a power outlet.”

Ravanusa Mayor Carmello D’Angelo issued a Facebook appeal shortly after the explosion on Saturday night, requesting “everyone accessible who has shovels and bulldozers.”

“It’s been a disaster,” he declared.

According to D’Angelo, about 50 individuals have been relocated as a result of the explosion, which also damaged neighbouring apartment buildings.