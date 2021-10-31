In a show of force to Iran, the US flies a bomber over the Middle East.

A US Air Force bomber flew over critical waterways in the Middle East, escorted by fighter fighters from allies including Israel.

The B-1B Lancer flew over the Gulf, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Suez Canal, and the Gulf of Oman, according to a statement released by the US Central Command on Saturday.

It also flew through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for a fifth of global oil output at the Gulf’s head and a crucial area of influence for Iran.

“The goal of the bomber task force… was to send a strong message of reassurance,” Centcom added.

The US bomber was escorted across their respective airspaces by fighter jets from Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, all US allies opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Reliable alliances are critical for military readiness in any eventuality or mission, from crisis response to multilateral exercises to one-day presence patrols like this,” said Centcom commander General Frank McKenzie, the head of US forces in the Middle East.

The B-1B, a supersonic bomber capable of carrying the biggest conventional payload of any US military plane, was supported by Egyptian fighter jets.

A US B-52 bomber, which can also carry nuclear bombs, flew over the Middle East in January.

Since February, Iran and Israel have been accused of waging a “shadow war” in which vessels linked to each country have been attacked in tit-for-tat clashes in the Gulf.

The regional patrol is Centcom’s fifth of the year, and it comes as efforts to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran have stagnated.

Although US President Joe Biden has repeatedly promised to return to the nuclear deal, his administration has shown growing dissatisfaction with the delays since Iran’s conservative leadership assumed power.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal and imposed sweeping penalties, prompting Iran to ramp up its disputed nuclear development in response.