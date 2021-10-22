In a shootout with the Colombian army, ten FARC dissidents were killed.

A military source reported on Thursday that at least ten former FARC guerrillas were killed in confrontations with the army in southwest Colombia.

General Jonh Jairo Rojas said soldiers engaged in “heavy fighting” with the insurgents in Micay Canyon in the Cauca Department.

“We’re talking about more than ten dead” among dissident members from Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces, or FARC, a communist guerilla group that signed a peace agreement with the government in 2016.

The general said in a video released to the media that members of the smaller National Liberation Army (ELN), which did not sign the peace pact, were also involved in the battle, though he did not mention any victims from that group.

Because of the area’s proximity to the Pacific coast, guerrillas from both factions compete for drug trafficking profits.

After the peace process, the majority of the 13,000 FARC rebels disarmed, but hundreds of militants continue to operate in remote areas of the nation.

According to Indepaz, an independent think tank, roughly 5,200 dissidents are still fighting, with 85 percent of them being fresh recruits.

According to Indepaz, the last active guerrilla group in Colombia, the ELN, has 2,450 fighters.

According to Indepaz, some 13,000 members of various illegal armed groups, including FARC dissidents, the ELN, and paramilitary groups, are now active in Colombia.