In a shooting at a high school in the United States, three people were killed and eight others were injured.

Authorities say a 15-year-old student opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three adolescents and injuring eight others before surrendering to police, making it the bloodiest school shooting in the United States this year.

The attack, which occurred soon after noon while classes were in session at Oxford High School, injured eight people, including one teacher, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old man, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female were killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Six of the injured were in stable condition, while the other two were undergoing surgery.

The suspect was apprehended and a semi-automatic weapon was confiscated, but there was no clear reason for the incident in Oxford, a tiny town about 65 kilometers north of Detroit.

“There was no resistance during the arrest, and the suspect has requested a lawyer and has made no statements regarding a motive,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters, “It’s an extremely unfortunate circumstance.”

“Right now, we have three deceased victims, all of whom are thought to be students,” he said.

He stated, “We have a lot of irate parents.”

According to McCabe, police got over 100 911 emergency calls just after noon, and the shooter fired 15-20 shots over the course of about five minutes.

According to him, the perpetrator was apprehended within five minutes of the initial 911 call.

During a visit to Minnesota, President Joe Biden was told of the shooting.

“My heart breaks for the families who are grieving the terrible loss of a loved one,” he said.

“I’m sure the entire town is in disbelief right now.”

Police had contacted the suspect’s parents and searched their home, according to McCabe.

The suspect was in class today and appeared to be the sole perpetrator of the crime.

According to McCabe, it was unclear whether the victims were targeted or shot at random.

He informed reporters, “He’s not communicating to us right now.”

Police were examining the area at the 1,800-student school, according to McCabe, and will want to interview everyone with information on the culprit.

At the same press conference, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer added, “I think this is every parent’s greatest nightmare.”

According to Everytown For Gun Safety, a group that tracks mass shootings and advocates for gun regulation, it was the deadliest school shooting so far this year.

There was nothing there before Tuesday’s tragedy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.