In a shift, the Venezuelan opposition participates in the vote while foreign observers watch.

Venezuela’s Sunday elections signal an early struggle for power between the government and opponents in a country mired in economic disaster, with opposition groups participating for the first time since 2017 and European Union observers returning.

An estimated 21 million Venezuelans will vote in the election of 23 state governors, as well as mayors and city council members in hundreds of localities.

According to a source with the National Electoral Council, polling stations opened at 6:00 a.m. (2200 GMT) for a 12-hour period, with results expected around “two or three in the morning.”

Early on, lines began to form.

After casting his ballot in a working-class area in eastern Caracas, 74-year-old Jose Casanova, a militant Marxist, said, “I’ve come to exercise my right to vote in a democratic country.”

Despite its issues, he considers Venezuela to be a “fortunate country.”

President Nicolas Maduro, whose extremely divisive presidency has landed the South American country in the midst of crippling economic sanctions, has been attempting to gain some relief by meticulous displays of kindness and democratic intent.

After getting assurances from the administration, the opposition, which had boycotted elections for the preceding three years claiming they were neither free nor fair, agreed to participate in Sunday’s vote.

Opposition leaders seek to build traction and boost their visibility ahead of the presidential elections in 2024.

But there appears to be little uncertainty about the outcome: experts anticipate that Maduro’s Chavist movement, which he has led since President Hugo Chavez’s death in 2013, would easily defeat a fragmented opposition.

Henrique Capriles, who lost presidential elections to both Chavez and Maduro in 2012, said the opposition’s divisions will undoubtedly weigh on it.

“Let’s be honest: the PSUV (ruling Socialist Party) is going to win,” he remarked.

According to observers, the opposition is only likely to win six states: Tachira, Zulia, Lara, Nueva Esparta, Sucre, and Anzoategui.

According to Oswaldo Ramirez, a consultant, Caracas is expecting for a partial relaxation of economic sanctions, particularly from the United States, which does not recognize Maduro’s administration.

Venezuela wants to be able to export its petroleum more readily, especially to the United States, which has historically been its largest customer, and to lift import restrictions.

The administration has made a series of calculated compromises, including opening dialogue with the opposition and inviting election observers from the EU, the UN, and the Carter Center in the United States.

