In a sex crimes trial, a jury has begun deliberating Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate.

On Monday, a New York jury began deliberating the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be abused by late millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Following a high-profile three-week trial in Manhattan, Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of former newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, faces an effective life sentence if convicted on all six counts.

Following several hours of closing statements and thorough instructions from judge Alison Nathan on how to consider the sex trafficking allegations, the 12 jurors pondered for nearly an hour.

On each count, they must reach a unanimous conclusion. If they are unable to reach an agreement, the judge may declare a mistrial.

On Tuesday morning, the jury will begin their deliberations. It is unknown how long it will take them to reach a decision.

US prosecutors described Maxwell as a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing” during Tuesday’s summations.

During closing arguments, Maxwell’s defense team argued that there was a “paucity of evidence” to convict him.

Prosecutor Alison Moe summarized the government’s case by saying, “It is time to hold her accountable.”

Epstein, a 66-year-old American money manager, committed suicide in jail two years ago while awaiting his own sex crimes trial.

Maxwell, according to Moe, was “the key” to Epstein’s operation of persuading young females to give him massages in exchange for sexual assault.

“They were criminal partners,” she claimed.

Maxwell earned $30 million from Epstein between 1999 and 2007, according to bank records, proving that her cooperation was motivated by money, according to Moe.

As Moe described gruesome testimony presented by four accusers, Maxwell, wearing a cream pullover and black mask, wrote regular notes that she passed on to her defense attorney.

Maxwell allegedly began grooming them while they were as young as 14 years old, arranging for them to give Epstein massages that resulted in sexual involvement.

One woman, who only wanted to be named as “Jane,” described how Maxwell approached her at summer camp and made her feel “special.”

Sexual contacts with Epstein were common, she alleged, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Carolyn,” said she was regularly given $300 after sexual contacts with Epstein, and that she was often paid by Maxwell herself.

Annie Farmer, now 42, was a third alleged victim who said Maxwell fondled her breasts while she was a teenager at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

For the defense, Laura Menninger questioned the women’s ability to recall events from a quarter-century ago, accusing them of trying to profit from Epstein’s estate payouts.

“When the Epstein arrived, they all revised their story.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.