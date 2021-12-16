In a sex crimes trial, a former Maxwell assistant and a psychologist testify.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s former secretary testified on Thursday in the British socialite’s sex trafficking trial that she never witnessed her boss or the late financier Jeffrey Epstein engaging in any inappropriate behavior with underage females.

The attorneys defending Maxwell against charges of soliciting and transporting kids for sex called Cimberly Espinosa, 55, as the first witness.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting underage females for sexual exploitation by her long-time partner Epstein, who committed suicide in prison two years ago while awaiting trial.

When questioned by a defense attorney if she had ever witnessed Maxwell or Epstein engage in any unlawful activities with underage girls, Espinosa, who worked as Maxwell’s assistant from 1996 to 2002, said “never.”

She did say, though, that she had not seen all of Epstein’s homes.

Espinosa said in court that she was hired as an administrative assistant with Epstein’s legal team when she was 28 years old. She moved to become Maxwell’s assistant after roughly a month.

Maxwell was “demanding,” she said, but she enjoyed working for her.

“Ghislaine was someone I admired greatly. I have a lot of respect for her “she stated “She was honest with me. It was pleasant and enjoyable.” According to Espinosa, her responsibilities included scheduling meetings, making phone calls, and organizing dinner reservations.

She described Maxwell as “the estate manager in my imagination” for Epstein’s several homes. “Ghislaine held a special place in Jeffrey’s heart.” Espinosa was also questioned about “Jane,” a lady who testified under a false name about being recruited by Maxwell when she was 14 years old at a summer camp.

Jane, one of four women who testified against Maxwell, said she had sexual contacts with Epstein on a regular basis, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Jane would come to the office on a regular basis, according to Espinosa, and she thought she had a “love relationship” with Epstein.

Jane’s mother, she said, visited the office on a daily basis and referred to her daughter as Epstein’s “god-daughter.”

“She was handled with the utmost care and was treated like family,” Espinosa said. Jane, her mother, and brothers stayed in an apartment owned by Epstein in Manhattan on a regular basis, she added.

When Espinosa first started working for Epstein in 1996, she thought he and Maxwell “were a couple,” she testified.

“They were flirty,” she said.

"They were flirty," she said.

They had "sort of gone their separate ways" over the latter two years of Espinosa's employment. "Ghislaine began dating other gentlemen." Espinosa further stated that several young women would come to Epstein's office.