In a sex assault case, Prince Andrew will challenge US jurisdiction.

According to court files released Monday, Britain’s Prince Andrew will challenge a US court’s jurisdiction over a civil action filed by a woman who claims he sexually abused her when she was a teenager.

His attorneys will also contend that, despite assertions by his accuser’s legal team, the prince has not been served legal papers in the matter.

Attorney Andrew Brettler will defend Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, according to court papers filed in New York, “for the purpose of opposing claimed service of process and challenging jurisdiction.”

Virginia Giuffre claims she was “loaned out” for teenage sex by late US tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking minors charges.

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew last month, saying that he sexually molested her when she was under the age of 18 at the London house of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew allegedly abused Giuffre at Epstein’s New York mansion and on Little St. James, Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, according to Giuffre.

Andrew, 61, has categorically denied having sex with Giuffre and has stated that he has no recall of ever meeting her.

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew under the Child Victims Act because she was 17 years old at the time of the alleged crimes.

In an affidavit filed this week, Giuffre’s agent stated that he presented the papers to a police officer at Andrew’s property in Windsor, England, on August 27, but that he did not meet him personally.

Andrew, a divorced father of two and a former Royal Navy helicopter pilot who served in the 1982 Falklands War against Argentina, was forced to leave frontline royal duties in late 2019.

That was in response to outrage over a BBC television interview in which he defended his acquaintance with Epstein, a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager who met a slew of celebrities.

Andrew later published a statement regretting his “ill-judged affiliation” with Epstein, saying he “unequivocally” regretted it.

He hasn’t made many public appearances since, but he did attend his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s, funeral at Windsor Castle last April with other senior royals.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to accusations of assisting Epstein in the recruitment of underage girls. Her trial is set to begin on November 29.