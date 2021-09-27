In a sex abuse trial, singer R. Kelly was found guilty on all counts.

On Monday, a New York jury found R. Kelly guilty of orchestrating a decades-long sex crime ring, convicting him on all nine charges, including the most serious of racketeering.

After six weeks of harrowing testimony, the jury deliberated for only nine hours before convicting the 54-year-old celebrity of methodically recruiting women and teenagers for sex, grooming, and violently abusing them.

Kelly sat largely still, holding his head down and occasionally closing his eyes behind black-rimmed spectacles, dressed in a light blue tie, pinstriped navy suit, and a white mask.

He could spend the rest of his life in prison. The date of his sentencing has been set on May 4th.

To convict Kelly on the most serious charge of racketeering, jurors had to find him guilty of at least two of 14 “predicate actions,” or offenses that are part of a larger pattern of illicit activity.

Accusations of rape, druggings, detention, and child pornography were among the raunchy testimony designed to establish those misdeeds.

All but two of the acts were proven by the jury of five women and seven men.

Kelly was also found guilty of all eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits sex trafficking.

Kelly’s lawyer, Deveraux Cannick, told reporters outside the courthouse, “We’re dissatisfied with the result.”

He stated that an appeal would be “considered.”

Kelly is still facing charges in three other places, including federal court in Illinois.

Kelly, one of the greatest performers of the 1990s, whose hits including “I Believe I Can Fly,” was long pursued by abuse allegations, but he eluded them for decades.