In a sea border dispute with Kenya, Somalia emerges victorious.

After a lengthy legal struggle with Kenya, the UN’s top court gave Somalia sovereignty of the majority of a potentially oil- and gas-rich swath of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday.

The International Court of Justice awarded Kenya only a small portion of the disputed seabed off the East African coast in its verdict (ICJ).

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta reacted angrily, declaring that his administration “rejects in entirety and does not recognize the decision’s findings.”

With Kenya refusing to recognize the authority of the “biased” court, all eyes will be on Nairobi’s next move in one of the world’s most turbulent regions.

Following the court’s decision in The Hague, Somalia urged Kenya to “respect the international rule of law.”

Judges unanimously concluded that there was “no accepted maritime boundary” in place and drew a new line that was similar to Somalia’s claim.

“The court is so satisfied that the amended line… offers an equitable solution,” Chief Judge Joan Donoghue said in a summary of the verdict.

After years of failed attempts to resolve a dispute over the 100,000 square kilometer (38,000 square mile) area, Somalia took Kenya to court in 2014.

The ICJ’s decision is final and cannot be overturned, but the court, which was established after WWII to resolve disputes between UN member nations, has no methods of implementing its decisions.

States, on the other hand, can take a case to the UN Security Council if another country refuses to follow a verdict.

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, often known as Farmajo, said in a broadcast speech that the verdict should be viewed as a “opportunity to improve the two countries’ ties.”

“The verdict was a fair indicator of the International Court of Justice’s transparency,” Farmajo said, adding that the Kenyan leadership had put him under “political, diplomatic, security, and economic pressure.”

Kenyatta, on the other hand, described the verdict as “a zero-sum game that will strain relations between the two countries.”

“It will also undo social, political, and economic gains, as well as potentially aggravate the delicate Horn of Africa Region’s peace and security situation,” he continued, repeating Nairobi’s support for a negotiated settlement instead.

The direction that their shared marine boundary should take from the point where their land frontiers meet on the shore was at the heart of the Somalia-Kenya dispute.

Somalia insisted that the line follow the same orientation as its land border, extending for 200 nautical miles.