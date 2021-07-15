In a ruthless Liverpool move, Michael Edwards rejects an £8 million transfer offer.

If Liverpool learned anything from last season, it’s that their decisions carry a lot of weight.

Throughout the season, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp made significant decisions. At one point, it appeared as if the campaign would be a horrific blot on the Anfield record books.

Klopp’s men, on the other hand, transformed their fortunes in the last weeks of the season, finishing with a record 26 points out of a possible 30, as fans were introduced to new Kop heroes in the form of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, and Ozan Kabak.

The last of the three is at a fork in his career, as he mulls over his next move after Liverpool twice turned down the chance to sign the Schalke 04 defender on a permanent basis.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Liverpool had turned down the chance to sign Kabak for a reduced fee, with reports claiming that a fee of as little as £8.5 million had been discussed, with the Bundesliga 2 club looking to relieve some of the financial pressure that has been weighing on The Veltins Arena.

Even so, has Liverpool done the right thing by opening their doors for what appears to be a flash sale at Schalke?

You’d assume so, right?

Liverpool learned from their mistakes in the transfer window last summer, when allowing Dejan Lovren’s six-year affiliation with the club to come to an end without bringing in a replacement centre-back cost them after an extraordinary defensive injury crisis.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that Liverpool’s blemish was not an obviously identifiable issue. Even yet, Lovren’s absence was questioned after three long-term, extraordinary injuries to Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Despite this, Fabinho’s outstanding defensive performances have earned him praise as yet another superb option at Klopp’s disposal, with few asking why Lovren was allowed to leave while the Brazilian continued to shine at the heart of the defence.

Jordan Henderson’s shriek as he took on the pitch in the Merseyside derby in February was telling. Due to a thigh injury, his season was ended, and Liverpool’s already dwindling team had suddenly become even thinner.

The departure of Liverpool’s captain in midfield would be as significant as any other. The summary comes to a close.