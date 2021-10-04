In a row, the winner of the Paris baguette contest has been determined by social media posts.

The Tunisian-born baker who just won Paris’ prized yearly award for best baguette has been embroiled in a controversy over allegations that he shared extremist posts on social media.

Makram Akrout, whose victory over 173 contenders for the award last month was heralded as an immigrant success story in France, did not attend a ceremony to receive his medal over the weekend.

The winner of the renowned award is traditionally awarded a contract to supply the presidential Elysee Palace with baguettes for a year, but this is no longer the case, according to reports.

Screenshots supplied by an anonymous Twitter user stated that Akrout had shared posts espousing Islamist beliefs and anti-French sentiments on a now-defunct Facebook account.

During the event Saturday on the esplanade of Notre-Dame Cathedral, the first deputy mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, told AFP that Akrout “knew that it was not necessarily perfect to come” and receive the medal.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist who is running for president, was supposed to present the medal but was unable to do so due to a “personal scheduling difficulty,” according to Gregoire.

Instead, Akrout was represented by his flour supplier, who blamed the baker’s absence on a “staffing difficulty.”

The row has erupted at a time when immigration is set to be a significant subject in France’s presidential elections in 2022, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen still viewed as the leading candidate to President Emmanuel Macron.

Since receiving the title, Akrout, a 42-year-old Tunisian baker who has worked in France for 19 years, has seen new customers rush to his Boulangers de Reuilly bakery.

Tunisian-born bakers are well-represented in the Parisian market, and they have previously won the title for finest Paris baguette.

The Elysee Palace welcomed Akrout in a tweet last week, adding that “as tradition requires, he will now provide bread for the Elysee Palace for a year.”

However, according to the daily Le Parisien, the Elysee will not accept his bread. “We have not gotten in touch with this gentleman,” a source told the newspaper. The winner of the best baguette in Paris does not always deliver to the Elysee.”

Police have been instructed by the city hall to look into his social media posts further.

The counsel for Akrout did neither confirm or deny that he had shared the posts.

“In the past, he, like many Internet users, put things on social media without understanding. Brief News from Washington Newsday.