In a row, 21 Brazilian scientists have turned down medals in support of Bolsonaro.

Twenty-one scientists who had been given the National Order of Scientific Merit, Brazil’s highest accolade, rejected their medals on Saturday after President Jair Bolsonaro removed two colleagues from the list of awardees because their work appeared to displease his government.

The far-right president picked 25 people to receive the award, which was established in 1992 to commemorate the most significant achievements to science and technology in Brazil.

He did, however, remove the names of two notable scientists from the list two days later.

One of them was Dr. Marcus Lacerda, who published one of the first studies showing that the medicine chloroquine is useless against Covid-19, defying Bolsonaro’s preferred method of combating the pandemic.

The other was Dr. Adele Benzaken, who was removed as director of the Brazilian health ministry’s HIV/AIDS section when her agency issued a brochure geared at transgender males after Bolsonaro assumed office in 2019.

In a show of defiance, all 20 other scientists and one of the three “national celebrities” nominated by Bolsonaro to receive the award signed an open letter rejecting their medals.

“This is yet another evident instance of scientific persecution and the latest move in the present administration’s deliberate onslaught on research and technology,” they stated.

“We are saddened by this act of protest, which conveys our outrage at the devastation of Brazil’s university system, as well as science and technology in general.”

The scientific community has slammed Bolsonaro’s budget cuts for research and technology, as well as his repeated rejection of scientific conclusions and habit of propagating false information, particularly on Covid-19.

Despite evidence that it was ineffectual, the president promoted chloroquine as a therapy for Covid-19 and ignored health experts’ advise on face masks and stay-at-home measures to contain the pandemic.

Benzaken, the head of Fiocruz, the Amazon’s top public health institute, said she was “very gratified” by her colleagues’ decision to reject their medals because of the government’s “inelegant” treatment of her and Lacerda.

“That was the biggest accolade of all,” she told AFP, condemning Bolsonaro’s approach to science.

“In Brazil, there have been significant cuts to science funding, a complete disregard for assertions based on scientific facts, and science is given little respect,” she said.