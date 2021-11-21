In a rock memorabilia auction, a Clapton guitar sells for $600,000.

Julien Auctions said that a vintage Eric Clapton guitar sold for $625,000 in New York at a weekend auction of rock memorabilia that garnered nearly $5 million in total.

The acoustic 1968 Martin D-45 guitar was performed by Clapton during the premiere live concert of his band Derek and the Dominos in 1970, and it was hailed as the centerpiece of the sale, which ended late Saturday at the city’s Hard Rock Cafe and also took bids online.

The ensemble was responsible for the hit song “Layla.”

The instrument was expected to sell for $300,000 to $500,000. Julien’s had estimated the price to be between $300,000 and $500,000.

While the price exceeded expectations, it fell short of the record $6 million paid in 2020 for the acoustic guitar played by late Nirvana leader Kurt Cobain at a legendary “MTV Unplugged” appearance in 1993.

Clapton, a 76-year-old English rock and blues great, has taken a public swing to far-right conservatism in recent years, opposing Covid-19 immunization and lockout measures and facing charges of racism.

A 1976 Gibson Explorer stage-played by U2’s lead guitarist The Edge sold for $437,500, and a Fender Stratocaster used by Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour sold for $200,000.

Nearly 1,000 items of memorabilia from The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Elvis Presley, and the Rolling Stones were sold in the “Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” auction.