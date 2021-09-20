In a revamp, Germany’s DAX Index expands from 30 to 40 companies.

On Monday, ten new businesses will join the DAX, giving the blue-chip stock market index its biggest makeover in its 33-year existence in reaction to the turmoil in German business.

The new members, which include European aerospace major Airbus and online retail company Zalando, will change the DAX 30 into a DAX 40 when the market opens in Frankfurt at 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT).

The index had a tumultuous year in 2020, with national carrier Lufthansa dropping out of the top tier due to the coronavirus outbreak and payments provider Wirecard collapsing following large-scale fraud exposes.

The additions are also designed to reflect the changing face of the German economy, with tech companies like Zalando and meal-kit provider HelloFresh joining the lineup.

People staying at home more during the pandemic, buying clothes online, and ordering food in have benefited both companies.

According to Norbert Kuhn of the German Stock Institute (DAI), which represents stock market participants, the entrants make the DAX “more appealing.”

He claimed that a lot of the DAX’s companies were “established in the century before last,” and that newer companies will offer the index more “momentum” in the future.

As the “concentration of automotive and chemical businesses is reduced,” Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse was “following worldwide standards” with a broader and longer list of companies that better reflected the German corporate landscape, Kuhn said.

Some of the new names are known, such as Porsche SE, which owns a major part in Volkswagen, the top German automaker.

Siemens Healthineers, like its parent firm Siemens and spin-off Siemens Energy, is part of the Siemens group.

Last year, digital payments operator Wirecard acknowledged to a 1.9 billion euro ($2.2 billion) hole in its records, causing the Deutsche Boerse and the DAX to suffer a reputational damage.

Wirecard filed for bankruptcy, executives were arrested, and the company’s stock price plunged 98% before it was delisted from the DAX, making it the first DAX-listed company to fail.

During the expansion, new rules will be imposed to better regulate admission into the DAX, with the goal of avoiding another disastrous incident.

All companies wishing to join the elite will have to show that they have made an operating profit in the last two years — a test that not all present members would pass if the rules were applied retroactively.

The mid-tier mDAX will shrink from 60 to 50 firms while the flagship DAX index grows, and some of its members get promoted.

However, the addition of ten additional members. Brief News from Washington Newsday.