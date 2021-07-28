In a retail shake-up, Tesla is moving out of the mall and into the parking lot.

Tesla (TSLA) is considering closing some of its mall showrooms and instead displaying its electric vehicle lineup in parking lots and warehouses.

According to Electrek, the electric carmaker is rethinking its retail approach and moving away from malls to less expensive locations where it can oversee fleet test drives and run delivery facilities remotely.

In 2018, Tesla made its first foray into high-end, high-traffic malls.

According to CNBC, Tesla CEO Elon Musk upended the firm’s retail strategy in 2019, saying that most showrooms would close as the company shifted its attention solely to e-commerce orders after discovering that the majority of Tesla buyers were already doing so.

However, a few weeks later, Musk revised his position and stated that the stores would remain open.

Now, two years later, the Tesla CEO appears to have altered his mind once more, according to Electrek insiders, who claim that the company will close some mall outlets while maintaining its retail employees.

According to Tesla’s website, the company has 170 galleries and showrooms in malls around the United States.

Tesla will close the majority of its high-rent mall stores and shopping districts, according to Electrek, while boosting its presence in mall parking lots, warehouses, and other sites.

Tesla’s exit from shopping malls joins a growing list of retailers who have shuttered their physical locations in recent months, leaving mall owners with empty storefronts as foot traffic drops during the season.

According to CNBC, mall operators Simon Property Group and Macerich may suffer as a result of Tesla’s exit because both count the automaker as a tenant.

As of 10:43 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Tesla shares were trading at $648.72, up $3.94, or 0.61 percent.