In a regional election in Venezuela, the government party wins big.

President Nicolas Maduro’s government, whose 2018 election was not recognized by the international community, earned a resounding victory in Sunday’s regional election, which took opposition parties to the polls for the first time in Venezuela since 2017.

The election of governors and mayors, which was overseen by European Union observers who had returned to Venezuela after a 15-year absence, was a crucial litmus test for Maduro’s government in a country beset by international sanctions and economic disaster. On Tuesday, the EU mission will give a report.

The huge lines of voters at polling booths in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, contrasted sharply with the opposition’s boycotts of presidential elections in 2018 and parliament elections two years later.

“We, the revolutionary forces, have taken control of 21 (states), including the country’s capital… Beautiful victory, beautiful triumph, “In response to the outcome, Maduro stated.

According to the National Electoral Council, 41.8 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, with 8.1 million out of a total of 21 million voting (CNE).

In the face of a split opposition standing in an election for the first time in three years, Maduro’s supporters won 20 of the 23 governorships and the mayorship of Caracas.

Weakened and fractured, the opposition only managed to win three states, including oil-rich Zulia, Venezuela’s most populous area, whose capital, Maracaibo, is the country’s second-largest city.

Maduro, a leftist whose extremely divisive leadership has seen the South American nation slapped with harsh economic penalties, has sought to ease the sanctions by meticulous displays of kindness and democratic purpose.

Venezuela wants to be allowed to export its petroleum more readily (the United States has historically been its largest customer) and remove import restrictions after hundreds of millions of dollars of its funds were blocked abroad.

In an attempt to establish its legitimacy, the government has made a series of calculated compromises, including initiating dialogue with the opposition and admitting election observers from the EU, the UN, and the US-based Carter Center to witness Sunday’s vote.

After getting guarantees from the administration, the opposition consented to participate after three years of boycotting elections they claimed were neither free nor fair.

Opposition leaders hope that by participating, they will increase their visibility and earn support ahead of the presidential race in 2024.

