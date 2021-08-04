In a recovering US economy, the racial employment divide persists.

Millions of Americans have returned to work as vaccines assist to combat Covid-19 infections, but fewer Black and Hispanic workers are being rehired, entrenching ongoing inequities in the United States.

Experts say long-standing employment discrimination is fueling the differences, which have been exacerbated by one-of-a-kind, virus-related interruptions that have left many job searchers unable to find work they can get to or feel secure doing.

“We haven’t truly addressed those fundamental power inequities in the economy,” said Kate Bahn, the Washington Center for Equitable Growth’s director of labor market policy.

According to the Labor Department, the US jobless rate plummeted to 5.9% in June after rising to 14.7 percent in April 2020, when business restrictions to stop the virus from spreading were at their strictest.

However, the improvements were not evenly distributed: the unemployment rate for Black workers was 9.2% and for Hispanics was 7.4%, compared to 5.2 percent for whites.

Even when unemployment was at record lows prior to the pandemic, racial and ethnic job disparities existed in the world’s greatest economy.

President Joe Biden, who has proposed big spending plans to help change the economy and make it more equitable, has brought the topic back to the forefront in Washington.

In addition, the Federal Reserve has promised to maintain interest rates low for longer in order to boost hiring of ethnic minorities, which took nearly a decade after the global financial crisis of 2008.

The AFL-CIO trade union federation’s senior economist, William Spriggs, told AFP, “We all do better when the pie is greater, and you get the pie bigger by being aggressive about this.”

On Friday, the Labor Department is expected to release the most recent employment report, which some experts predict will show the economy added over one million jobs in July, bringing the jobless rate down to 5.6 percent as more businesses reopen.

White women’s unemployment was 5% in June, despite losing jobs at nearly the same rate as Black workers last year, who have witnessed significantly slower rehiring. Hispanics are experiencing a similar trend.

“In terms of being rehired, there is a fixed imbalance between Blacks and whites,” Spriggs stated.

Despite the fact that Black women are more likely than white women to be looking for work, large and small businesses across the country report that they are unable to fill open positions, particularly for trained workers.

“These employers are all yelling, ‘We can’t find workers,’ ‘We can’t find workers,’ ‘We can’t find workers,’ ‘We can’t find workers,’ ‘We Despite the fact that black women are more available, they are. Brief News from Washington Newsday.