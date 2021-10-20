In a rare Damascus Army bus bombing, 14 people were killed.

The Syrian state news agency SANA said that a bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus killed 14 people on Wednesday, the deadliest such incident in the Syrian capital in four years.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but government troops shelling killed eight people in the Idlib province, which is controlled by organizations that have claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past.

The news agency reported that “a terrorist blast involving two explosive devices targeted a passing bus” near a vital bridge in the city, with 14 persons killed and at least three more injured.

Images obtained by SANA showed first responders investigating the bus’s charred carcass and a bomb squad defusing a third device positioned in the same spot, according to the news agency.

According to a military source published by the state news agency, the device was hidden on the bus and detonated as it passed along the Hafez al-Assad bridge, close to the capital’s national museum.

Since forces and allied militia retook the last big rebel enclave near the city in 2018, Damascus had been mostly spared such violence in recent years.

The incident is the bloodiest in the capital since a blast claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group killed at least 30 people at the Justice Palace in March 2017.

Syrian regime shelling hit the war-torn town of Ariha in the northern region of Idlib around an hour after the Damascus attack.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the missiles hit a crowded location as children were walking to school.

Three children were among those killed, according to a war monitoring group located in the United Kingdom.

As first responders treated the wounded and scenes of panic flooded the streets of Ariha, an AFP reporter witnessed at least five dead bodies.

“The bombing began at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT). The kids were horrified and screamed their heads off “Bilal Trissi, a nearby father of two, agreed.

“We didn’t know what to do or where to go, and because of all the dust around us, we couldn’t see anything,” he told AFP.

"They bombarded our neighborhood and the market with bombs. There have been children who have perished, as well as people who have lost limbs… What are we guilty of that we don't know about?" The bombing in Damascus will cast doubt on the government's claim that the decade-long conflict is concluded, with stability ensuring reconstruction and investment projects.