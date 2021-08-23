In a rare crisis measure, the US mobilizes commercial airlines to fly out of Afghanistan.

The extraordinary evacuation of Afghans will be carried out through a US military-civilian partnership that dates back to 1951 but has only been used twice before: during the Gulf War in 1990-1991 and the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) is a “cooperative, voluntary program” between the government and private airlines that allows the US military to employ commercial aircraft in emergency scenarios.

According to the Transportation Department, the relationship has its roots in the Cold War’s Berlin airlift and allows the Defense Department (DOD) to “supplement… aircraft capability during a national defense related crisis.”

“The participating airlines are granted preference in handling commercial peacetime cargo and passenger business for DOD” in exchange for signing contracts with the government.

The CRAF was formed on December 15, 1951, less than three years after civilian planes were called in to relieve the Soviet siege of Berlin. It was not activated until August 1990 to May 1991, during Operation Desert Storm.

Initially, the Pentagon requisitioned 38 planes from 16 companies to deliver soldiers and supplies to the Persian Gulf.

Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, on the other hand, requested more planes in January 1991.

A total of 181 planes from 20 different carriers were dispatched.

During Operation Iraqi Freedom in February 2003, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld ordered 22 airlines to furnish 47 passenger flights and 31 cargo planes to transport passengers and military material.

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the next CRAF deployment to aid in the “evacuation of US nationals and employees, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan.”

The civilian planes will not fly into the Taliban-controlled Afghan capital, but will instead transport passengers from temporary safe havens to their final destinations, allowing military planes to focus on operations in and out of Kabul, according to the Pentagon.

The operation will include 18 planes from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, among others.