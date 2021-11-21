In a rapidly changing political landscape, Chileans elect a new president.

Chileans voted in their fourth election in 18 months on Sunday, this time to elect a new president from a field of seven candidates, with the winner overseeing the development of the country’s first post-dictatorship constitution.

The election is the most open since the 1990s, and it may possibly defy Chile’s conventional political cycle, with neither of the two front-runners belonging to the established coalitions that have ruled for the past three decades.

Outgoing President Sebastian Pinera was the first public person to vote, at a school in the upscale Las Condes neighborhood of Santiago, after a campaign marred by two years of severe social unrest.

“All viewpoints are valuable. Please come and vote “He said it in front of the cameras. “By voting, we may resolve our issues in a peaceful manner.” Many Chileans are protesting deep-seated inequality, and the poll comes after recent elections for a council that will draft a new constitution, which is a fundamental demand of the protestors.

In May, voters rejected established political parties for the first time since democracy replaced Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship 31 years ago.

On Sunday, seven candidates from across the political spectrum will compete to replace the unpopular Pinera.

Gabriel Boric, 35, of the leftist Approve Dignity coalition, which includes the Communist Party, and far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, 55, of the Republican Party, are the front-runners, with around a quarter of declared voter intention for each.

Both are members of non-governing minority parties.

In opinion polls, centrists, including Pinera’s nominee, were shown to be the least popular, with half of the 15 million eligible voters unsure.

“I’m going to vote,” Danilo Panes remarked, “but I’m disappointed.” The 26-year-old protested in 2019 and believes that none of the candidates presented “alternatives in line with what the people requested” when they marched to the streets.

Low salaries and pensions, bad public health care and education, and, according to a recent OECD assessment, “persistently high inequality” between rich and poor were among the issues raised by the demonstrators.

The Pinochet-era constitution, which commentators say has made the country prosperous by promoting private enterprise in all fields, but at the expense of the poor and working classes, was primarily blamed for the current crisis.

During weeks of protests in 2019, dozens of people died, marking Chile’s worst social crisis in decades.

During weeks of protests in 2019, dozens of people died, marking Chile's worst social crisis in decades.

The administration eventually agreed to a referendum, which received nearly 80% of the vote a year later.