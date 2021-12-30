In a quiet holiday trade, Asian markets are flat.

Following a mixed close on Wall Street and ahead of the year-end festivities, Asian equities were generally flat on Thursday.

Markets were also pulled down by concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variety, with the United States seeing its highest-ever average of new Covid cases and the World Health Organization warning that a “tsunami” of infections would bring health systems to its knees.

However, investors have clung to statistics indicating a lower chance of hospitalization, as well as the fact that trading volumes are exceptionally low during the Christmas-New Year period.

“Despite global rises in Covid cases, the markets are reflecting the new reality that Covid is here to stay,” Kevin Philip, managing director of Bel Air Investment Advisors, wrote in an email.

“We’ll see less of a Covid-influenced world next year, and a return to normalcy,” he continued.

In early trade, Tokyo was somewhat lower, while Hong Kong was slightly higher. Shanghai’s stock increased by roughly 1%.

SenseTime, a Chinese artificial intelligence start-up, defied the trend, rising more than 10% on its Hong Kong debut, just a week after it was blacklisted by the US over allegations of genocide in Xinjiang.

“The number of market participants is low ahead of year-end and New Year holidays, and trade will likely stay sluggish,” Mizuho Securities said.

In a note, Schwab analysts stated, “the markets continue to review the economic significance of the Omicron variation.”

“With market activity down for the holidays, investors continue to tentatively price in a global recovery hitting a minor snag rather than a pothole,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA trading company.

“It’s a positive drift in a thinly traded market,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com. “Today’s market is being driven by a lack of news.” As UK traders returned from a long holiday, the FTSE 100 outperformed global markets, surging 0.7 percent to a nearly two-year high.

However, in Asia and the eurozone, the customary post-Christmas euphoric enthusiasm has evaporated, with markets there finishing lower.

On Wall Street, the picture was likewise mixed, with the Nasdaq falling even as the Dow and S&P 500 rose to new highs.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.07 percent at 28,886.09. (break)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.52 percent to 23,213.12 points.

Shanghai – Composite: Up 0.80% to 3,625.67Euro/dollar: Up to $1.1347 from $1.1302Pound/dollar: Up to $1.3499 from.