In a propaganda blitz, the Taliban flaunts its ‘Special Forces.’

On social media, the Taliban has started displaying its own “special forces,” soldiers dressed in new uniforms and armed with plundered American equipment, in stark contrast to the image of the typical Afghan insurgent.

Experts suggest that photos and videos of militants in the so-called “Badri 313” unit have been broadcast on the internet for propaganda purposes to show how the Taliban now have better armed and trained personnel at their disposal than in the past.

The soldiers are dressed in uniforms, boots, balaclavas, and body armour similar to those worn by special forces around the world, rather than the usual Taliban fighter’s shalwar kameez, turban, and sandals.

The men of Badri 313 carry new US-made weapons like as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and improved gunsights, rather than a decrepit Russian-designed Kalashnikov rifle draped over their shoulder.

According to Matt Henman of the Janes defence consultancy, Badri 313 “certainly represents some of the best trained and equipped militants within the Taliban more widely,” while “as you would expect there is a degree of sensationalizing in propaganda coverage of the unit by the group.”

The team would be no match for Western special forces, as well as those of India and Pakistan, according to a Western weapons specialist who blogs anonymously on Twitter under the handle Calibre Obscura.

But, he told AFP, “they are more effective than usual Taliban and certainly more effective than standard Afghan national army personnel from a few weeks before.”

Experts estimate that the Taliban force, which is named after the battle of Badr 1,400 years ago, when the Prophet Mohammed allegedly defeated his enemy with only 313 soldiers, could number in the thousands.

Although the amount of equipment at their disposal is unknown, photographs on the internet show ecstatic Taliban fighters posing with captured armoured Humvees, aircraft, and weaponry abandoned by the vanquished US-equipped Afghan national army.

Experts predict that the most advanced equipment, particularly helicopters, will be difficult to operate and maintain.

“There is probably some propaganda,” said Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal, “but we witnessed during the final onslaught since May that the Taliban special forces were important in the taking over of Afghanistan.”

“They gradually incorporated Western supplies as they began to overpower Afghan forces. He went on to say that the US had effectively armed the Taliban army.

The team has been in charge of security outside Kabul International Airport in recent days, bringing them close to American troops inside. Brief News from Washington Newsday.