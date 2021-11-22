In a ‘planned’ attack, looters ransack Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Bloomingdale’s, and Nordstrom.

In what authorities are calling a “organized event,” as many as 80 thieves attacked a succession of high-end establishments in the San Francisco Bay area over the weekend, stealing thousands of dollars worth of products.

According to local accounts, a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, California, was plundered on Saturday night, while social media footage saw robbers fleeing Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Bloomingdale’s in Union Square, California, with stolen products.

According to KABC, an ABC affiliate in San Francisco, the merchandise stolen was valued over $1 million.

Looters were caught on camera looting at Nordstrom on Saturday, carrying luggage and bags from the department store to dozens of cars waiting outside. All but three of the 80 thieves got away, according to the police.

Two Nordstrom employees were assaulted, one of whom was pepper-sprayed.

The mob plundering was “obviously an organized event,” according to Walnut Creek police. The investigation is still ongoing, and police are “reviewing CCTV material in an attempt to identify other people guilty for this heinous conduct.” The Washington Post reported that looting occurred in at least 10 luxury stores in Union Square on Friday night, as well as at a mall jewelry store in Hayward, California, on Sunday, where a smash-and-grab tactic was utilized to remove products from glass cabinets.

The Washington Post reported that looting occurred in at least 10 luxury stores in Union Square on Friday night, as well as at a mall jewelry store in Hayward, California, on Sunday, where a smash-and-grab tactic was utilized to remove products from glass cabinets. These aren't the only thefts that have occurred recently in the San Francisco region. Due to organized criminality, Walgreens and CVS have closed stores in the neighborhood, costing them thousands of dollars.