In a ‘planned’ attack, looters ransack Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Bloomingdale’s, and Nordstrom.

In what authorities are called a “organized operation,” up to 80 looters targeted a succession of high-end establishments in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend, stealing items.

According to local accounts, a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, California, was plundered on Saturday night, while social media cameras saw robbers fleeing Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Bloomingdale’s in San Francisco’s Union Square with stolen products.

According to ABC-7, a San Francisco ABC affiliate, the merchandise stolen was valued at over $1 million.

Looters were caught on camera looting at Nordstrom on Saturday, carrying luggage and bags from the department store to dozens of cars waiting outside. All but three of the 80 thieves got away, according to the police.

The mob plundering was “obviously an organized event,” according to Walnut Creek police. The investigation is still ongoing, and police are “reviewing CCTV material in an attempt to identify other people guilty for this heinous conduct.” According to the Washington Post, a smash-and-grab strategy was employed to take products from glass cabinets at a mall jewelry store in Hayward, California, on Sunday.

