In a Palestinian poll, an all-woman list is hoping for a breakthrough.

A group of Palestinian women put the finishing touches on items for their decidedly feminine campaign for municipal elections on Saturday in a courtyard in their West Bank hamlet.

They stuff pocket mirrors into pink drawstring bags with the insignia of their new all-woman electoral list, Qaderat, which means “capable” in Arabic, as a monument to their belief that women can lead in a society dominated by men.

The Islamist movement Hamas, the biggest opposition party in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is boycotting the poll in protest of President Mahmud Abbas’ indefinite postponement of legislative and presidential elections slated for earlier this year.

Hamas’ stance has resulted in a lack of political party affiliation in campaigning, leaving the field mostly to traditional clan-based lists and issue-based campaigns like that of the ladies of Burqin in the northern West Bank.

In the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, there will be no voting at all.

The same is true in 60 West Bank villages where no candidates have registered or where the lists are incomplete, as well as 162 villages where there is just one list of candidates who will be automatically chosen.

Town and city elections will not take place until March of next year.

That leaves 154 communities where voters will go to the polls on Saturday, providing an opportunity for the Qaderat candidates to define a more inclusive political future.

For the 11 seats on the council in Burqin, a community of around 8,000 people, Qaderat is running eight candidates, all of them are women.

Saba Kahlouf, a geography instructor at a university, advised Palestinian women to take advantage of the opportunity “to participate in order to express their existence.”

She told AFP, “We are not separate from guys.”

The council seats in Burqin are being contested by six different lists. Candidates who are women, such as Qaderat, are handled differently than men.

Male candidates’ names are accompanied by photographs on campaign posters, whereas female candidates’ names are accompanied by stock images of flowers, candles, or Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa shrine.

Qaderat’s candidates have chosen to have no photos at all in protest of the practice.

“The list changed 18 times before it was registered,” Abdelbaset Khalaf, the coordinator, told AFP, “because of pressures imposed on the ladies, including threats of divorce from their husbands.”

Candidate Renad Abbas claimed that the pressure was not necessarily due to the list’s pro-women’s-rights stance.

It reflected familial allegiance to candidates on a competing list in some situations.

