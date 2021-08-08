In a northern blitz, the Taliban seize two more Afghan provincial capitals.

After conquering most of the countryside in recent months, the Taliban tightened the noose around northern Afghanistan on Sunday, capturing two more provincial capitals.

Since Friday, rebels in Afghanistan have seized four provincial capitals in a rapid offensive that looks to have overwhelmed government forces.

According to parliamentarians and people in the cities, Kunduz and Sar-e-Pul in the north fell within hours of each other on Sunday, but not without severe battle.

According to pro-Taliban social media sites, the militants were also on the verge of capturing Taloqan, the provincial capital.

One inhabitant of Kunduz described the city as being engulfed in “absolute anarchy.”

“By the blessing of God, the mujahideen took the capital of Kunduz after some intense fighting,” the Taliban claimed in a statement.

“The mujahideen also took control of Sar-e-Pul city, including the government buildings and all of the city’s installations.”

Government officials and the surviving military had withdrawn to an army barracks about three kilometers (two miles) outside the city, according to Parwina Azimi, a women’s rights activist in Sar-e-Pul.

According to Mohammad Hussein Mujahidzada, a member of the provincial council, the Taliban had the compound “encircled.”

Kunduz is the Taliban’s most major victory since they launched an attack in May, when international forces began to withdraw.

It has long been a target for the Taliban, who temporarily took control of the city in 2015 and again in 2016, but were never able to maintain control for long.

Government soldiers are fighting to reclaim vital installations, according to the Ministry of Defense.

“A clearing operation has been initiated by the commando forces. The terrorist Taliban have been driven out of some locations, including the national radio and television stations, according to the report.

The ability of Kabul to maintain control of the north could be critical to the government’s long-term survival.

Northern Afghanistan has long been seen as an anti-Taliban stronghold, having witnessed some of the most tenacious resistance to militant control during the 1990s.

Several militias still operate in the area, which also serves as a good recruiting ground for the country’s military services.

“Kunduz’s capture is crucial because it will free up a big number of Taliban soldiers, which might then be mobilized in other parts of the north,” said Ibraheem Thurial, an International Crisis Group consultant.

Over the weekend, social media users shared graphic footage of the battle, including what appeared to be significant numbers of detainees being released from jails in conquered cities.

In order to free detained fighters, the Taliban routinely target jails. Brief News from Washington Newsday.