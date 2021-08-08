In a northern blitz, the Taliban seize three more Afghan provincial capitals.

After conquering much of the countryside in recent months, the Taliban tightened the noose around northern Afghanistan on Sunday, capturing three more provincial capitals.

Since Friday, rebels in Afghanistan have seized five provincial capitals in a rapid offensive that looks to have overwhelmed government forces.

Legislators, security sources, and residents in the cities verified that Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul, and Taloqan in the north all fell within hours of each other on Sunday.

One inhabitant of Kunduz described the city as being engulfed in “absolute anarchy.”

“By the blessing of God, the mujahideen have conquered the capital of Kunduz,” the Taliban stated in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

“The mujahideen also took control of Sar-e-Pul city, including the government buildings and all of the city’s installations.”

On Sunday evening, the militants announced on Twitter that they had also taken Taloqan, the capital of Takhar province.

Government officials and the surviving military had withdrawn to an army barracks about three kilometers (two miles) outside the city, according to Parwina Azimi, a women’s rights activist in Sar-e-Pul.

According to Mohammad Hussein Mujahidzada, a member of the provincial council, the Taliban had the compound “encircled.”

Taloqan was the next city to leave on Sunday, according to resident Zabihullah Hamidi, who told AFP over the phone that he observed security officers and officials leave the city in a convoy of cars.

“After the administration failed to send support, we fled from the city this afternoon,” a security source told AFP.

“Unfortunately, the city is completely under Taliban control.”

Kunduz is the Taliban’s most major victory since they launched an attack in May, when international forces began to withdraw.

It has long been a target for the Taliban, who temporarily took control of the city in 2015 and again in 2016, but were never able to maintain control for long.

Government soldiers are fighting to reclaim vital installations, according to the Ministry of Defense.

“A clearing operation has been initiated by the commando forces. The terrorist Taliban have been driven out of some locations, including the national radio and television stations, according to the report.

Later, spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai reported that reinforcements had been sent to Sar-e-Pul and Sheberghan, including special troops.

He went on to say, “These cities that the Taliban wish to seize will soon become their graveyards.”

The ability of Kabul to maintain control of the north could be critical to the government’s long-term survival.

Northern Afghanistan has long been seen as an anti-Taliban stronghold, having witnessed some of the most tenacious resistance to militant control during the 1990s.

Several militias still operate in the area. Brief News from Washington Newsday.