In a news copyright dispute, France fines Google 500 million euros.

Google was fined 500 million euros ($593 million) by France’s competition regulator on Tuesday for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media businesses over the use of their content under EU copyright regulations.

According to the Competition Authority’s chief Isabelle De Silva, it is the “largest ever fine” levied by the agency for a company’s refusal to follow one of its rulings.

The Competition Authority also ordered the US internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the existing use of their copyrighted information,” or face further damages of up to 900,000 euros per day, according to a judgement published on its website.

In a statement to AFP, a Google spokeswoman said the business was “extremely unhappy” by the decision.

“Throughout the whole bargaining process, we have acted in good faith. The business claimed that the amount “does not reflect the efforts made, nor the reality of the use of news information on our platform.”

“The main focus of this judgment is on conversations that occurred between May and September 2020. We’ve continued to work with publishers and news organizations to identify common ground since then.”

Despite the seismic shift in advertising revenue online, the long-running legal battle has revolved around charges that Google has been showcasing articles, photos, and videos produced by media companies when displaying search results without proper compensation.

After refusing to comply with a new EU regulation controlling digital copyright, the French competition regulator ordered Google to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies in April 2020.

The so-called “neighboring rights” aim to reward news producers when their work is displayed on websites, search engines, and social media platforms.

However, news organizations such as Agence France-Presse (AFP) lodged a complaint with regulators in September, alleging that Google was refusing to pay for the display of information in web searches.

The Competition Authority chastised Google in particular for failing to “have a concrete discussion” about neighboring rights with media providers while negotiating the introduction of its Google Showcase news service, which started late last year.

News organizations facing declining print subscriptions have long resented Google’s refusal to share a portion of the millions of euros it earns from adverts displayed alongside news search results.

The search engine giant replies that it encourages millions of people to visit media websites and that it has made significant investments in media organizations in various ways, including emergency finance.