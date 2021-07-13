In a news copyright dispute, France fines Google 500 million euros.

Google was fined 500 million euros ($593 million) by France’s competition watchdog on Tuesday for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media businesses over the use of their content under EU copyright regulations.

According to the Competition Authority’s chief Isabelle De Silva, the punishment is “the largest ever” issued by the agency for a company’s failure to follow one of its rules, and it was intended to “represent the gravity” of Google’s inadequacies.

Google must also present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or face further damages of up to 900,000 euros per day, according to the regulator.

In a statement to AFP, a Google spokeswoman said the business was “extremely unhappy” by the decision.

“Throughout the whole bargaining process, we have acted in good faith. The business claimed that the amount “does not reflect the efforts made, nor the reality of the use of news information on our platform.”

“The main focus of this judgment is on conversations that occurred between May and September 2020. We’ve continued to work with publishers and news organizations to identify common ground since then.”

Despite the seismic shift in global advertising revenues towards the search engine, the long-running legal battle has revolved around charges that Google has been showcasing stories, photos, and videos produced by media outlets when displaying search results without proper compensation.

After refusing to comply with a 2019 EU rule controlling digital copyright, the French competition regulator ordered Google to negotiate “in good faith” with media groups in April 2020.

The so-called “neighboring rights” aim to reward news producers when their work is displayed on websites, search engines, and social media platforms.

However, in September, a group of French news organizations, including Agence France-Presse (AFP), filed a complaint with regulators, alleging that Google was refusing to pay for the display of material in web searches.

While Google claims to have made progress on the matter, the French regulator claims Google’s actions “suggest a purposeful, elaborate, and systematic lack of respect” for its order to negotiate in good faith.

During discussions for its Google Showcase news service, which launched late last year, the Competition Authority chastised Google for failing to “have a specific discussion” with media businesses concerning neighboring rights.

As the first judgement of its kind by a regulator over the EU’s neighboring rights policy, Tuesday’s decision was eagerly anticipated by news outlets across Europe.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.