In a new venture, Blackstone will spend $1 billion on song rights.

The firms announced Tuesday that Blackstone will invest $1 billion in a partnership with Hipgnosis to buy music licenses and manage collections.

Blackstone will also acquire an undisclosed share in Hipgnosis Song Management, which was founded by longtime music industry entrepreneur Merck Mercuriadis and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

In a press release, Mercuriadis stated, “Hipgnosis Song Management has firmly established songs as an asset class.” “Given the strength of our pipeline, we see this initial commitment as simply the beginning of a long-term engagement between Blackstone and Hipgnosis, which will involve Song as a co-investor.” Mercuriadis was previously the manager of Elton John, Iron Maiden, and other well-known artists, then in 2018 he founded Higpgnosis with composer and producer Nile Rodgers.

Higpgnosis has made a number of acquisitions since going public. These include a 50% ownership in Neil Young’s songbook for an estimated $150 million and rights to the Red Hot Chili Peppers for between $140 and $150 million, according to Billboard.

The music industry, which had struggled to establish a financial model that rewarded musicians for their originality in the early 2000s, has been re-energized by the streaming sector.

This resurgence has resulted in bidding wars between major corporations, some of which are backed by Wall Street investment companies, as well as the $45 billion spin-off of Universal Music from Vivendi last month.