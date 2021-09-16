In a new US-British partnership, Australia will receive nuclear submarines.

According to a US official, the US will assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new Indo-Pacific strategic alliance that also includes Britain.

The news, which will be delivered by video conference between President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and his British counterpart Boris Johnson, might enrage France, which has been negotiating a multibillion-dollar sale of conventional submarines to Australia.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the agreement will most likely be canceled immediately.

The three-way alliance, dubbed AUKUS, according to the US official, is a “historic” new element in Washington’s rising attention on the region, where China is challenging decades of US leadership and naval dominance.

An alliance of “maritime democracies,” as described by a Biden administration official, will unite the three countries’ strengths in “cyber, AI – particularly applied AI, quantum technologies, and certain undersea capabilities as well.”

The official stressed that AUKUS’ initial initiative will be to “back Australia’s ambition to acquire nuclear powered submarines,” noting that this does not mean nuclear weapons.

“Australia has never sought or will ever seek nuclear weapons. “We’re talking about nuclear submarines.”

The three countries’ technical and naval representatives will spend the next 18 months debating how to carry out Australia’s upgrading.

The choice is “unique,” according to a Biden administration official, because Britain is the only other country the US has ever helped create a nuclear fleet.

The official stated, “This technology is exceedingly sensitive.” “This is a one-time event for us.”

Although the official did not directly attribute the US move to a rising China, AUKUS’ aims are obvious.

The official explained, “It’s supposed to send a message of reassurance and a determination to retain a strong deterrent position into the twenty-first century.”

The new submarines will allow Australia to “play at a considerably higher level” even if they do not carry nuclear weapons, according to the official.

“Nuclear submarines have superior stealth, speed, maneuverability, survivability, and extremely significant endurance,” the official claimed.

The official stated, “You will see much deeper cooperation along our navies and nuclear infrastructure.” “This is a pivotal decision, a pivotal one. For generations, it has linked Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. This is Australia’s most significant strategic move in generations.”

The impact of the discovery on the AUS$90 billion (about $66 billion) French deal, which President Emmanuel Macron personally approved, was not immediately obvious.

