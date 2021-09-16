In a new US-British partnership, Australia will receive nuclear submarines.

In the face of escalating rivalry with China, the US unveiled a new alliance with Australia and the United Kingdom on Wednesday, including a new Australian nuclear submarine fleet and cruise missiles.

President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and his British counterpart Boris Johnson announced the partnership in a video meeting, which is sure to raise eyebrows in Beijing.

France, which has been discussing a multibillion-dollar sale of conventional submarines to Australia, has reacted angrily.

The initiative to enable Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines, according to Biden, will ensure that they have “the most contemporary capabilities we need to maneuver and defend against swiftly shifting threats.”

The submarines will not be nuclear-armed and will solely be powered by nuclear reactors, according to Biden and the other leaders.

Morrison later declared that Australia would also purchase US Tomahawk cruise weapons with a long range.

The three leaders did not name China when announcing the AUKUS collaboration, but their intentions were clear.

“Our world is growing more complex, particularly in our Indo-Pacific region. This has an impact on all of us. “The Indo-future Pacific’s will have an impact on all of our futures,” Morrison added.

Johnson stated that they would work “hand in hand to maintain Indo-Pacific stability and security.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, during a trip to Southeast Asia last week, accused Beijing of “actions that… threaten the rules-based international order,” particularly its aggressive claims in the South China Sea, where frequent territorial disputes have erupted in recent years between China and its neighbors.

The three countries’ technical and naval representatives will spend the next 18 months discussing how to carry out Australia’s upgrading, which Johnson described as “one of the world’s most complicated and technically difficult undertakings, spanning decades.”

A senior Biden administration official claimed AUKUS will join forces on “cyber, AI – particularly applied AI – quantum technologies, and some undersea capabilities as well,” in addition to the submarine fleet.

The choice is “unique,” according to a Biden administration official, because Britain is the only other country the US has ever helped create a nuclear fleet.

The official stated, “This technology is exceedingly sensitive.” “This is a one-time event for us.”

With China developing its own fleet and frequently putting the United States’ military dominance in Asia to the test, the formation of AUKUS, which focuses on submarines, is “meant to send a message of reassurance and a desire to retain a powerful deterrent.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.