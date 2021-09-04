In a new setback for Biden, Delta takes aim at US hiring.

In August, the United States added considerably fewer jobs than planned as businesses dealt with the Delta wave of Covid-19, a severe setback for President Joe Biden’s aspirations to transform the world’s greatest economy.

According to Labor Department data issued Friday, employment increased by only 235,000 jobs last month, and while the unemployment rate fell to a historic low of 5.2 percent, the number was nowhere near the job growth witnessed in recent months, which have above one million.

In some respects, the dismal hiring echoed a familiar story, with the world’s largest Covid-19 outbreak wreaking havoc on the labor market and highlighting the fact that the situation is unlikely to change while infection levels continue high.

Biden, who is negotiating the approval of two major spending bills through a Congress where even his ostensible friends have demonstrated a willingness to oppose him, claimed to have saved the country from “economic free fall.”

In an address from the White House, he remarked, “What we’re seeing is an economic recovery that is sustainable and strong.”

However, he admitted that the job figures fell short of projections and issued a grim warning, saying, “We have a lot more work to do.”

The president is pleading with Congress to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure program as well as a $3.5 trillion social welfare package. On Thursday, though, a moderate senator begged his Democratic colleagues to postpone voting on the latter bill, which he believes cannot pass without his backing.

The Federal Reserve is also keeping a close eye on the data since it could influence when it starts slowing down its large asset purchases to assist the economy weather the pandemic.

Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that this could happen by the end of the year.

The increase in August payrolls was far less than the upwardly revised 1.1 million jobs added in July, and far less than the 750,000 additional jobs predicted by economists.

To combat the fast-spreading Delta variety, states and businesses are imposing mask-wearing mandates and other restrictions.

After more than 20 million individuals lost their employment when the epidemic began last year, Covid-19 vaccines have allowed for strong rehiring in recent months, but 5.3 million jobs have still not been recovered as of August, according to a Labor Department study.

The leisure and hospitality sector, which took the brunt of the pandemic’s early layoffs, had added an average of 350,000 jobs per month over the previous six months, but it added zero jobs in August, according to the data.

