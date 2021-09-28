In a new ‘extremism’ investigation, Russian investigators are focusing on Navalny.

On Tuesday, Russian investigators opened a new “extremism” investigation into jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his senior friends, which may result in the opposition leader serving another ten years in prison.

The new investigation comes after Navalny’s organizations were labeled “extremist” earlier this year, and President Vladimir Putin’s party consolidated control of the lower chamber of parliament for another five years this month.

Navalny had “created and directed an extremist network” with the goal of “changing the foundations of the constitutional system in the Russian Federation” by 2014, according to the Investigative Committee, which investigates significant crimes in Russia.

Navalny, 45, and his close associates Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov are accused of running a “extremist network,” while Lyubov Sobol and a number of his other associates are accused of participating.

Navalny and his associates are accused of creating a number of social media profiles and the website of Navalny’s banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) “in order to encourage criminal behavior,” according to investigators.

Investigators stated that the extremist network’s criminal operations were aimed at undermining state authorities and policies.

They also said the operations were aimed at “destabilizing regional situations” and “forming public opinion about the need for a violent change of power.”

Investigators also found that appeals for “extremist and terrorist activity” were widespread at Navalny’s and his associates’ regular street protests.

Navalny, Volkov, and Zhdanov could face six to ten years in prison if convicted, while Sobol and the other activists might face two to six years in prison.

Putin’s most outspoken domestic adversary, Navalny, was arrested in January and sentenced to 2.5 years in a prison colony the following month.

In June, he had his nationwide network of political offices and the FBK labeled as “extreme” and banned.

The opposition leader and his friends have been the subject of many investigations in recent months, which they and their supporters perceive as the Kremlin’s retaliation for opposing Putin’s two-decade leadership.

Volkov and Zhdanov, two of his most powerful allies, have fled the country.

Putin’s severely unpopular ruling United Russia party secured a commanding majority in the lower house State Duma earlier this month, prompting the latest investigation.

Anyone linked to Navalny’s banned organizations was barred from competing in the elections, while his supporters urged opposition supporters to support other candidates who may defeat United Russia.

Russia's opposition has accused the government of widespread voter fraud during the election and since.