In a meeting with Carrie Lam, Xi praises the’successful’ Hong Kong vote.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping backed Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam, saying the former British colony had gone “from chaos to order” since a controversial security bill was enacted last year, according to the city’s media.

Following massive and often violent democratic protests two years ago, China oversaw a comprehensive crackdown in Hong Kong, enacting a national security law that criminalized much dissent and imposing political norms that scrutinize the loyalties of anybody running for government.

The city’s legislature held its first public vote under the new order on Sunday, with a historically low participation.

Despite the fact that only 30% of the electorate voted, Lam appeared to have received support from the central government during a three-day visit to Beijing this week.

In his opening remarks at a meeting televised by broadcaster RTHK and other Hong Kong TV channels, Xi said that Beijing “completely affirms” the Lam administration’s work.

The situation was “constantly improving,” Xi said, adding that the weekend election was “held effectively” under Beijing’s revisions to Hong Kong’s electoral system.

According to RTHK footage, Xi reminded Lam that the Hong Kong administration has taken “strong actions to push forward Hong Kong’s democratic development in conformity with the actual situation.”

The Hong Kong government had “resolutely enforced” the national security law, which had “lawfully ended anarchy and disorder, restored what was right, and maintained the authority and dignity of the rule of law.”

“Our Hong Kong compatriots’ democratic right to be masters of their own house has been realized,” Xi stated, adding that the “patriots controlling Hong Kong” idea has been implemented.

Xi also applauded Lam’s efforts to restore public order and economic progress in the financial center.

The European Union and the G7 group, on the other hand, have criticised the legislature vote, claiming that the new regulations have damaged democracy in Hong Kong, which was returned to the mainland from British administration in 1997.