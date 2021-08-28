In a ‘Matter Of Hours,’ Britain will stop evacuating Afghans.

Britain said on Friday that it aimed to finish airlifts out of Afghanistan “in a matter of hours,” but that it would “move heaven and earth” to get people out before the August 31 deadline.

As the frantic evacuation attempt out of Kabul airport draws to an end, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News, “We will process those people that we have brought with us, the 1,000 people approximately within the airfield now.”

“And we’ll look for a method to find a few people in the crowd where we can, but the primary processing is now closed, and we only have a few hours.”

After the current mission ended, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain will do everything necessary to get anyone stuck in Afghanistan out.

“Of course, as we get closer to the end of the operation, there will be folks who didn’t make it, people who might have qualified.

“What I would tell them is that we will move heaven and earth to help them get out, and in the second phase, we will do everything we can.”

Two British nationals and the child of another British citizen were killed in a bomb assault at Kabul airport on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

“I think their death really emphasizes the need of carrying on with Operation Pitting in the way that we are, and also underlines the bravery of our armed forces, our troops, and everyone else involved,” Johnson said of the British losses.

Wallace had previously stated that the United Kingdom had “closed the Baron Hotel” at 0330 GMT, where individuals wishing to fly to the United Kingdom had assembled.

It also shut down the asylum-seeker processing center and Abbey Gate, one of the airport’s main entrances.

Since mid-August, when the Taliban surged to power, around 14,000 British citizens and Afghans have been saved as part of the UK evacuations, according to Wallace, who added, “The terrible fact is not every single one will get out.”

He told LBC radio that there may be “roughly 100 to 150 British nationals left” in Afghanistan, with some staying voluntarily.

Between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who were qualified for migration under the UK’s scheme “didn’t make it,” he added.

According to the New York Times, paperwork including the contact information of Afghan workers and job candidates were strewn on the ground at the British embassy grounds in Kabul.

