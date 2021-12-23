In a mask dispute, a US woman pleads guilty to assaulting a flight attendant.

During an altercation over mask wearing and other aviation safety standards, a California woman punched a flight attendant in the face, injuring her and chipping three of her teeth.

Vyvianna Quinonez, a 28-year-old Sacramento resident, initially claimed self-defense before pleading guilty to a federal crime of “interference” with a flight, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the plea deal, the incident occurred on May 23, as Quinonez’s Southwest flight began its descent into Sacramento.

Quinonez was instructed to secure her seatbelt, stow her tray table, and reposition her mask to cover her mouth and nose by the flight attendant.

Quinonez retaliated by pushing the flight attendant and then “punching her in the face and head with a closed fist and grabbed her hair,” according to the settlement agreement.

According to court filings, she subsequently informed police officials who came aboard to arrest her that she was just acting in self-defense, despite the fact that other passengers’ footage contradicted her claim.

According to Randy Grossman, a federal prosecutor in California, “the flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her duty to guarantee the safety of all passengers aboard the plane.”

The prosecutor’s office has stated that it expects to seek a four-month prison term plus six months of house arrest.

Quinonez’s flying privileges will be suspended for three years.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement to AFP, “We appreciate the efforts of federal and local authorities seeking to bring this case to justice.”

“When it comes to physical or verbal abuse against its employees, Southwest Airlines maintains a zero tolerance policy.”

Since the commencement of the Covid-19 outbreak, incidents involving irate or belligerent passengers have increased dramatically in the United States, mostly due to people refusing to wear masks.

A man was forced to exit from an aircraft in Florida last week because he was wearing a red thong as a face mask.

In 2021, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported more than 5,664 occurrences, with more than 4,000 of them using masks.

The FAA had suggested over $1 million in fines for rowdy passengers as of August 2021.