In a major US opioid case, a jury has ruled against pharmacy chains.

A jury in Ohio decided on Tuesday that Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS pharmacies are to blame for the opioid problem in two counties in the state.

A jury in federal court in Cleveland found that the three corporations acted illegally in filling major opioid prescriptions in Lake and Trumbell counties, resulting in a “oversupply” of the medicines and a “public nuisance.”

The lawsuit is the first time that distributors of addictive painkillers, rather than manufacturers, have been held responsible for the public health disaster that has claimed the lives of over 500,000 people in the United States over the last two decades.

In the case against the firms, a federal court will decide on sanctions. All three companies issued statements indicating that they intend to appeal.

The judgment may result in additional complaints from parties involved in the issue, which has already resulted in extensive litigation and numerous major settlements.

Chain pharmacies Lake and Trumbell counties have previously reached settlements with Rite Aid and Giant Eagle.

Litigants against opioid manufacturers, on the other hand, have recently suffered setbacks in California and Oklahoma, with the latter’s supreme court recently overturning a $465 million ruling against Johnson & Johnson after concluding that a lower court should not have relied on the public nuisance law.

However, the jury in Tuesday’s ruling found that similar arguments against drugstore corporations resonated with juries.

“We strongly disagree with the decision,” said a CVS representative.

“The plain realities are that doctors write opioid prescriptions, not pharmacists; manufacturers make and market opioid drugs, not pharmacists; and our health-care system relies on pharmacists to fill genuine prescriptions that doctors believe necessary for their patients.”

Lake County applauded the decision, claiming that between 2012 and 2016, 265 medications were distributed for every inhabitant in the area.

County Commissioner Ron Young said, “Today’s announcement is wonderful news for our families and communities.”

“Most of us know someone who has been affected by opioids, and increasing funding will allow the county and our partners to help people get their lives back on track.”