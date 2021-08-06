In a major setback for the Afghan government, the Taliban have taken control of the first provincial capital in the country.

The Taliban took control of their first provincial capital since commencing an attack to coincide with the departure of international forces on Friday, dealing a severe blow to an Afghan administration anxious to push the rebels back.

“Zaranj, Nimroz’s province capital, has fallen to the Taliban,” Nimroz’s deputy governor, Roh Gul Khairzad, told AFP.

She said the city, which is located in southwest Afghanistan near the Iranian border, was captured “without a fight,” and social media footage showed rebels wandering the streets, cheered on by locals.

The videos’ authenticity could not be verified right away.

Zaranj’s fall coincides with the Taliban’s claim of responsibility for the assassination of the head of the Afghan government’s media information department.

In response to intensified air strikes, the rebels warned this week that they would target prominent administrative personnel.

Dawa Khan Menapal, one of the government’s main spokesmen, was assassinated on Friday, following another horrific day of combat as the battle floods into Kabul.

The announcement from Nimroz comes as the United Nations Security Council meets in New York to address the war.

The chief of the UN’s Afghan relief mission, Deborah Lyons, gave a bleak picture of the country’s deteriorating position.

Lyons spoke via video link from Kabul, saying, “The Security Council must deliver an unambiguous declaration that attacks against cities must stop now.”

Officials in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, expressed astonishment over Menapal’s death.

“Unfortunately, the barbaric terrorists have once again performed a heinous deed by martyring a patriotic Afghan,” said Mirwais Stanikzai, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

Menapal was well-known in Kabul’s close-knit media community for mocking the Taliban on social media, even jokingly at times.

Menapal “was slain in a particular attack carried out by mujahideen,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a communication to the media.

The assassination comes after insurgents threatened further assaults on Afghan government officials on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi had narrowly escaped an assassination attempt the day before in a bomb-and-gun attack.

The Afghan and US armies have increased air raids against terrorists in a number of towns, and the Taliban claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s Kabul attack.

Since May, when foreign forces began the final step of a departure that is expected to be completed later this month, fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict has escalated.

The Taliban have already taken control of significant swaths of the country and are now posing a threat to government forces in a number of provincial capitals.

