In a landmark trial, Teva Pharmaceuticals was found liable in the US opioid crisis.

A New York jury determined on Thursday that Israeli pharmaceutical Teva Pharmaceuticals was responsible for decades of opioid addiction and fatalities in the state.

Pharmaceutical firms, according to the state of New York and the two Long Island counties of Nassau and Suffolk, played a part in promoting a “public nuisance,” which entails interfering with a public right.

Teva and its subsidiaries have been accused of contributing to the opioid epidemic by downplaying the dangers of addiction and promoting opioids for unexpected applications.

In a statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James stated, “Today, we took a crucial step in righting the wrongs our country has collectively faced over the last two decades.”

The case was brought by the attorney general’s office in 2019. More state and municipal governments are expected to challenge the pharmaceutical industry as a result of the verdict.

Teva has said that it will appeal the ruling. The firm had requested a mistrial, arguing that the state had inflated the number of opioids it sold.

“In New York, the plaintiffs presented no evidence of medically unnecessary prescriptions, suspicious or diverted orders, no evidence of defendants oversupply – or any indication of what volumes were appropriate – and no causal relationship between Teva’s conduct, including its marketing, and any harm to the public in the state,” according to a Teva press release.

Teva was included in a New York state lawsuit for two opioids, both of which were prescribed to cancer patients in excruciating pain.

“Teva deployed its sales team in New York to promote [Actiq and Fentanora] off-label, beyond the patient categories and indications for which they were approved, in order to claim its slice of the greater chronic non-cancer pain market,” the lawsuit claims. This advertisement was misleading since it implied that Actiq and Fentanora were safe, effective, and approved for patients and uses that they were not.” According to the lawsuit, Teva promoted off-label medications for cancer patients outside of their approved use while downplaying the hazards.

Since 1999, the opioid crisis has claimed the lives of 500,000 people.

Teva’s financial obligations will be determined in a separate trial.