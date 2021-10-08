In a landmark money laundering case, the UK bank NatWest has pleaded guilty.

NatWest, a British bank, pled guilty on Thursday to failing to prevent the laundering of roughly $500 million and now faces a comparable fine.

The plea came after the UK’s anti-money laundering rules were used for the first time to prosecute a banking firm.

Between 2013 and 2016, the lender agreed to three counts of failing to properly monitor monies deposited in a customer’s account.

NatWest failed to comply with anti-money laundering rules in connection to an account held by jeweller Fowler Oldfield Ltd in Bradford, northern England, according to the Financial Conduct Authority.

A police raid in 2016 resulted in the closure of the century-old jewelry company.

Fowler Oldfield’s yearly turnover was significantly higher than projected, FCA prosecutor Clare Montgomery QC told Westminster magistrates court in central London.

Montgomery told the court that Fowler Oldfield’s annual turnover was expected to be?15 million.

“It was decided that the bank would not deal with cash deposits.”

“However, it deposited?365 million ($496 million, 429 million euros) in cash, with approximately?264 million.”

Fowler Oldfield deposited up to?1.8 million per day at one point, she said.

According to media sources, the firm, once known as the Royal Bank of Scotland, could potentially face a penalties of up to?340 million.

NatWest CEO Alison Rose expressed “deep remorse” for the company’s actions, saying that the company has now increased its efforts to combat crime.

“We apologize that between 2012 and 2016, NatWest failed to appropriately monitor and hence prevent money laundering by one of our customers,” Rose added.

“We have invested enormous resources and continue to expand our efforts to successfully combat financial crime in the years after this instance.”

At a hearing scheduled for the next four to eight weeks in Southwark Crown Court in south London, the magnitude of the sentence will be determined.

After the world’s largest banking rescue during the 2008 global financial crisis, the UK government still owns a majority of NatWest, which changed its name last year.

The bank cooperated fully with the FCA, and no one has been charged as a result of the investigation.